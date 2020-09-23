Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed that the Hoops have not received any offers from AC Milan for Kristoffer Ajer, who is in line to start against Riga on Thursday.

The 22-year-old defender has been linked with a move away from Parkhead in the ongoing transfer window, with Italian giants AC Milan credited with an interest in him.

However, Celtic boss Lennon has revealed that the club have not received any concrete offers for the Norway international, who they have no plans to sell.

The Northern Irishman has talked to Ajer to ensure the central defender is in the right place mentally amid speculation, extending his support to his player.

Lennon went on to confirm that the 22-year-old is in line to start in Celtic’s Europa League qualifying tie against Latvian club Riga on Thursday.

“He is very focused, he will start tomorrow, he is looking forward to the game“, Lennon told a press conference.

“You can’t control speculation, like I said, as always, there have been no concrete offers, no confirmation of anything.

“And we don’t want to sell him, and he is in a good place mentally.

“I have spoken to him on it yesterday and I am there as a support for him, which sometimes can be a very distracting situation he finds himself in.

“So he is getting all the support he can from myself, from my backroom team as well and obviously his team-mates.“

Ajer has featured in each of Celtic’s eight league games so far, scoring and assisting a goal each and the Bhoys will want to keep him in their defence beyond the transfer window.