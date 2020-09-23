Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo is of the view that the Whites need to bring in a new left-back as Stuart Dallas is not defensively minded.

The Yorkshire-based club have signed Rodrigo and Robin Koch from Valencia and Freiburg, respectively, and have a struck a deal with Real Sociedad for centre-back Diego Llorente.

However, Matteo feels the need for more players to come through the door at Elland Road, with left-back being a position that needs strengthening in particular in his view.

The 46-year-old pointed out that two of Marcelo Bielsa’s left-back options, Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski, are attack-minded and expressed concerns over the two’s ability to perform their defensive duties well.

While he thinks Dallas is a better defensive option than Alioski, Matteo wants to see Leeds bring a new left-back into the team.

“I think Luke Ayling is great at right-back, Liam Cooper is the experienced one in central defence, but left-back is a position that needs strengthening“, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Bielsa has Barry Douglas and Gjanni Alioksi among his options but, at the minute, we’re seeing Stuart Dallas played there, out of position.

“Douglas doesn’t seem to be in the picture for a starting place right now and neither Dallas nor Alioski are particularly defensively minded players – they want to get forward.

“Of the two, Dallas is more defensive, Alioski is more of a wing-back.

“Maybe I’m biased because I played in that position and was a left-sided defender, but I would like to see us bring someone in.“

Leeds were linked with Liverpool starlet Yasser Larouci earlier in the transfer window but nothing transpired and it remains to be seen if the Whites will bolster their left-back options.