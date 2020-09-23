Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has indicated that Dele Alli will stay at the club, but is clear that the midfielder must take responsibility for his performances on the pitch.

The 24-year-old midfielder’s future at Tottenham has come under the scanner after he was left out of the squad in the last two games, against Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Southampton, respectively.

He was brought off at half-time in Tottenham’s opening day defeat at Everton and since then he has not been part of the squad.

It has led to question marks over his future with Alli believed to be keen on moving on from Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain emerging as a possible destination.

All eyes are on Tottenham’s Europa League qualifier against KF Shkendija on Thursday and whether Alli plays in the game.

Mourinho insisted that Alli will get his chance, but stressed the onus to perform is on him.

The Tottenham boss believes the midfielder will stay, but indicated that Alli needs to take responsibility for his performances as the head coach can only play a minuscule part in that.

Mourinho said in a press conference: “I always said that Dele will have a chance.

“He’s coming. He’ll have a chance to perform and it’s important that he does. It’s important that every player does.”

He added: “[Yes] I see him staying.

“There is a tendency now that when a player performs or doesn’t perform to give responsibilities to coach because they gave him the right stick or didn’t.

“I always feel that 99 per cent of the responsibility is the player. I, and the staff who work with the player, have 1 per cent.”

It could be hard to see a way back for Alli at Tottenham if he is left out of the squad again on Thursday.