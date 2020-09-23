Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has not travelled with the Hoops squad for their Europa League tie against Latvian club Riga, according to Radio Clyde.

The Scottish Premiership champions are set to lock horns with Latvian outfit Riga in the third qualifying round of the Europa League on Thursday.

However, Celtic will be without key centre-back Jullien, who has not travelled with the squad due to an injury.

The Frenchman was left out of the Bhoys’ squad to face Livingston last weekend after he picked up a back strain ahead of the league game.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon was hopeful that Jullien would be available for the side’s Europa League trip to Riga, but will be without him in Latvia on Thursday.

The 27-year-old has started five league games and two Champions League qualifying clashes for the Hoops so far this season.

Israeli defender Hatem Abd Elhamed took Jullien’s place against Livingston and St. Mirren, where the Frenchman was left on the bench, and could be in line to do the same against Riga.

Lennon will be now hoping to have Jullien back for Celtic’s league against Hibernian this weekend.