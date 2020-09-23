Newcastle United are rivalling Tottenham Hotspur in the hunt for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

The Poland international has entered the final year of his contract at Napoli and is expected to leave the club before the transfer window closes on 5th October.

He was wanted by Juventus and Roma, but moves within Serie A have not happened for Milik and the Premier League now appears his most likely destination.

Tottenham are looking to land him on loan with an obligation to buy – he would have to sign a new Napoli contract before leaving – but they are not the only Premier League side in the chase.

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle are also keen, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, and are firmly in the race.

Newcastle have spent money over the transfer window so far, but could look to follow Tottenham’s lead with an initial loan proposal.

Milik is claimed to have concerns about moving to Tottenham only to operate as back-up to Harry Kane, which could play to Newcastle’s advantage.

The Poland international also has interest from Fulham, but is tipped to be unlikely to consider joining the Cottagers.