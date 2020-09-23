Dele Alli has no firm interest in his services, despite speculation he could leave Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Athletic.

Alli’s future at Tottenham has been under the scanner, with the midfielder falling out of favour with Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

The Englishman was left out of Spurs’ Europa League clash against Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Sunday’s Premier League win at Southampton.

It was claimed that Manchester United were considering a swap deal for Alli that included Red Devils midfielder Jesse Lingard and French champions Paris Saint-Germain were eyeing a loan deal for the 24-year-old.

However, it has now emerged that Alli at present has no concrete interest in him.

Mourinho has stated that he expects Alli to stay in north London and will give him his chances.

The arrival of Gareth Bale on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid has also intensified competition for places in north London and Alli will need to grab all the opportunities that will come his way with both hands if he wishes to get back into Mourinho’s good books.

The Portuguese is keen on giving Alli a chance to prove his worth.

And the Spurs boss has confirmed that the midfielder will travel with the Spurs squad to Macedonia this Thursday for their latest Europa League tie against Shkendija.