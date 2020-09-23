Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo thinks Whites talisman Patrick Bamford will keep record signing Rodrigo out of the starting eleven for now.

Bamford has had a solid start to the Premier League campaign, scoring and assisting two goals each in Leeds’ opening two games against Liverpool and Fulham, respectively.

Club record signing Rodrigo, who some tipped to relegate Bamford to the bench, however, has struggled to make an impact in his three appearances for the side so far.

With Bamford on red hot form for the Whites currently, Matteo has backed the Englishman to keep fellow striker Rodrigo out of the starting eleven.

The former Liverpool man feels Bamford is hungry, better than the Spaniard in many aspects and nailed down to start as the team’s striker for now, but expects the competition to intensify once Rodrigo has settled in at Elland Road.

“The way he’s [Bamford] started, I think he’ll keep Rodrigo out of the side because he’s well ahead of him in all aspects right now“, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“The number 10 role didn’t suit Rodrigo on Saturday; he needs to be further forward but Bamford has the lone striker role locked down and the Spain international will have to bide his time.

“When you have a centre-forward as hungry as Bamford looks, it’s brilliant for the team.

“I’m sure Rodrigo will sharpen up under Bielsa, though, and then Leeds will have real competition for that shirt.“

Having contributed four goals in two games, Bamford will be looking to add to the tally when Leeds visit Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United this weekend.