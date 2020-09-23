Sevilla sporting director Monchi could be unable to say no to Manchester City if they offer €70m plus Nicolas Otamendi for Jules Kounde.

Sevilla centre-back Kounde has been linked with a move away from the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in the current transfer window, with Premier League giants Manchester City marking the Frenchman as an alternative to top target Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Spanish side are already weighing up who they could sign to replace Kounde and Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and Barcelona’s Jean-Clair Todibo are amongst the names to be linked with the club.

Todibo has been shortlisted by Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti as a potential target, with the Italian keen on reinforcing his backline before the transfer deadline, while Rudiger’s future at Chelsea is in doubt.

Manchester City have already failed with a bid for Kounde but, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, there is a level at which Monchi could be unable to say no.

It is claimed if the Premier League side put €70m on the table and offer Otamendi as part of the deal, Monchi may be unable to refuse.

Manchester City have not yet returned with a fresh attempt for Kounde, but they are being tipped to do so soon.

The Citizens have until the transfer window closes on 5th October to push a deal over the line.