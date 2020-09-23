Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has played down talk that Scottish giants Celtic want James McClean and thinks it is unlikely that the Irishman will leave the Potteries.

McClean has been on the books at the Staffordshire outfit since the summer of 2018 and is the target of increasing transfer speculation this summer.

The 31-year-old, a boyhood Celtic fan, has been consistently linked with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic at points in his career.

However, O’Neill dismissed recent speculation that McClean could make the move north of the border before the current transfer window closes and does not see the winger leaving Stoke.

The Potters boss stressed that the Republic of Ireland international is a player that he is keen on keeping in his squad at present.

“I think that’s probably just a rumour that’s been created by someone – and it certainly hasn’t come from our end”, O’Neill told The Sentinel.

“James isn’t a player, equally, that we are looking to lose at this minute in time.

“The nature of the transfer window is such that you have to be flexible and if any situation arises with any player you have to give it consideration, particularly where we are at this minute in time.

“James is no different from any other player in the squad and if the situation arose, we’d have to consider it but at this minute in time, I think that would be highly unlikely.”

McClean, who was crowned Stoke City’s Player of the Year for the 2019/20 campaign, has not yet featured in the Championship for the Potters but played the whole 180 minutes in their two EFL Cup ties.