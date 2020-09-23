Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has admitted he is excited to see Dele Alli, Gareth Bale, Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane link up together in attack.

Spurs recently brought Bale back to north London on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid and handed him the number 9 shirt.

He is not yet fit, but will add to Jose Mourinho’s attacking options when he returns, and Roberts is excited to see what Spurs can do going forward over the course of the season

Roberts thinks that All, Kane, Bale and Son represent one of the most dangerous attacking units in world football and is backing them to cause defenders issues.

“Dele, Kane, Bale and Sonny all in one team not many better than that in world football”, Roberts wrote on Twitter.

“I want to see them all together I think they will cause teams many, many problems.

“Goals and speed and assists every one of them can do it.”

While Bale has just come in through the door at Tottenham, there continues to be speculation over the future of Alli.

The midfielder has struggled to win over boss Mourinho and has been linked with a potential exit from the club before the transfer window closes early next month.