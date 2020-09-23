Levante sporting director Manolo Salvador has insisted that his club have not yet received any official bids for midfielder Jose Campana, amidst the Spaniard being linked with a move to Leeds United.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is keen on adding a midfielder to his arsenal at Elland Road, having already improved his team’s attacking line with Spanish number 9 Rodrigo and defence with German centre-back Robin Koch.

Leeds have been credited with holding an interest in Campana, on the books at Levante.

Levante sporting director Salvador has though confirmed that his club have not yet received any official bids for the 27-year-old.

Salvador stressed that Campana is an integral part of the Levante squad and the club are keen on keeping him.

“At the moment there is no official offer”, Salvador was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Super Deporte.

“In sport, like David Navarro [the team co-ordinator] said, we are convinced that he is a very important player for the squad and we want him to stay with us.

“The president has not told us that there is an offer for the player “

Campana had a previous stint in England when he was on the books at Crystal Palace during the 2013/14 season, but spent half of that campaign on loan away at German club Nurnberg, before permanently leaving the Eagles to join Serie A side Sampdoria in the summer of 2014.