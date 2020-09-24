AC Milan are still keen on signing French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea, but want the Blues to reduce their asking price of €30m.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the ongoing transfer window, with AC Milan keen to land him.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Bakayoko, but the midfielder has his heart set on returning to the Rossoneri, having spent the 2018/19 season on loan at the Italian Serie A outfit.

The Frenchman is even prepared to take a pay cut to join the club, but talks between the two sides have failed to make progress and have now stopped.

AC Milan stand willing to sign Bakayoko however but, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, want Chelsea to lower their demands.

A loan plus permanent deal would touch €30m and AC Milan do not want to pay that much for Bakayoko; the loan fee would be €3m.

The Rossoneri have other options and the ball is in Chelsea’s court to rethink how much they want to earn from the player’s exit.

The clock is ticking on the transfer window and Bakayoko is not in Frank Lampard’s plans at Stamford Bridge.