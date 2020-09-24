Arkadiusz Milik wants €5m per year to complete a move from Napoli to Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer window slams shut, it has been claimed in Italy.

Jose Mourinho is keen on bringing in a back-up striker for Spurs hitman Harry Kane before the transfer window closes and has marked out Napoli’s Milik as a potential recruit.

The Poland international has entered the final year of his contract with the Serie A giants and is expected to move away from the club this summer.

Milik’s proposed moves to fellow Italian sides Juventus and Roma came undone and it appears a switch to the Premier League is on the cards for the player.

Tottenham are in negotiations with the player’s representatives over a potential move, but Milik also has interest from Newcastle United and Fulham.

Milik wants €5m per year in wages to join Spurs, according to Rai Sport’s Ciro Venerato, speaking on Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

He turned down personal terms of €4.5m per year from Napoli to extend his contract at the club and it remains to be seen if he is willing to be flexible to join Spurs.

An intermediary, Fabrizio De Vecchi, arrived in London on Wednesday night in a bid to explore a move for Milik to Tottenham further.