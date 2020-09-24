If Fenerbahce can successfully push a deal for Aston Villa star Ally Samatta over the line, it could free up further funds for Dean Smith’s men to chase a striker on loan, according to Sky Sports News.

Samatta, who signed for Aston Villa in the January transfer window from Genk, is set to leave the Midlands club and join Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The Tanzania international is close to finalising a loan move to the Yellow Canaries and is in Istanbul to undergo his scheduled medical.

If Aston Villa manage to part ways with Samatta in the coming days, that could free up significant funds.

For the moment, Aston Villa are dependent on club new boy Ollie Watkins, as Samatta is set to leave and forward Wesley is sidelined through injury; winger Bertrand Traore has joined though.

Smith is keen on adding a new striker to his attacking arsenal at Villa Park and freeing up Samatta’s wages could allow a swoop for someone on loan.

Since managing to stay afloat in the Premier League on the last day of the 2019/20 campaign, Smith’s side have bolstered their squad over the summer to improve their fortunes in the current top flight campaign.

Aston Villa snapped up attacker Traore from Lyon and managed to tie down Lions skipper Jack Grealish to a contract extension.