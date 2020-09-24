Barcelona are not looking at wantaway Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as an option in the ongoing transfer window.

The 27-year-old wants to leave Chelsea after being left out of the matchday squads for the last two games and his agents are now looking for a new club.

Rudiger does not want to spend the season as Chelsea’s fifth choice centre-back and he has already been linked with a move to several clubs in the ongoing transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be interested in him and Barcelona are also reportedly considering signing him as a defensive reinforcement for Ronald Koeman’s squad.

But according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have denied being interested in signing the Chelsea centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.

The Catalan giants are in the market for a defender, but they are looking to sign Manchester City’s 19-year-old centre-back Eric Garcia.

Despite Rudiger becoming available in the market, Barcelona have no interest in pursuing his signature in the next two weeks.

The defender has also attracted interest from his former club Roma and he has also been offered to AC Milan and Inter.