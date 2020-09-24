Burnley are still working on striking a deal with league rivals Liverpool over a deal for Wales international Harry Wilson, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

It emerged on Wednesday that the Clarets have opened talks with the Merseyside-based club to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent deal.

Burnley were then said to have tabled an offer for Wilson, but are some distance from meeting Liverpool’s initial asking price of £20m.

With the Lancashire club’s first offer was significantly lower than the Reds’ valuation, they are still working on striking a deal with the Premier League champions.

It is possible that Liverpool could lower their asking price of £20m, but Burnley will still need to up their initial bid.

Burnley are trying to find an agreement with Liverpool as they look to sign Wilson.

It is claimed Wilson does not have a plethora of options in the Premier League and could be happy to make the move to Turf Moor.

Burnley made their first signing of the transfer window with the addition of Dale Stephens from Brighton this week and will be hopeful of making Wilson their second arrival.