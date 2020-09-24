Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik has been offered as an option to Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, but the Italian is lukewarm on a reunion with the Poland international.

Milik, who has entered the final year of his contract with Serie A side Napoli, is expected to move away from the club before the transfer window closes, but has already seen proposed moves to Juventus and Roma collapse.

The Poland international is now tipped to move to the Premier League and a conference call has been held with Tottenham.

Milik has been offered to other sides though and, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, he has been proposed to former Napoli boss Ancelotti.

However, Toffees boss Ancelotti is so far only lukewarm on Milik.

Milik played under the management of the Italian tactician during his time as the Napoli coach, making a total of 56 appearances and netting 28 goals.

Despite having worked together previously, Ancelotti is so far unsure on whether to make a move for Milik.

Ancelotti’s first-choice striker at Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, has been in red hot form, scoring four goals in two league games, but the future of another hitman, Moise Kean, is under the scanner.

Kean has been linked with a return to Juventus.