Chelsea are considering short-term alternatives to West Ham United star Declan Rice in case they have to wait to land the midfielder, according to The Athletic.

The London outfit have completed the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes, making him the seventh player to come through the door at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have spent around £200m to land Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and now Mendy in the ongoing transfer window, but are not done with their business yet.

Frank Lampard’s side have set their eyes on adding another defensive player to their ranks, with West Ham’s Rice their primary target.

However, the Hammers’ asking price of £80m has proven to be a stumbling block, forcing Chelsea to consider other options.

The Blues are considering other short-term options in case they are forced to wait to secure Rice.

Despite West Ham’s firm stance, Chelsea are confident of persuading Rice to move to Stamford Bridge, although it remains to be seen when the club will be able to strike a deal.

Rice, who is predominantly a defensive midfielder and can also operate as a centre-back, was released by Chelsea at the age of 14 and could be in line to return to the club in the future, if not this year.