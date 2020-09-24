Wolverhampton Wanderers have opened talks with Atletico Madrid over a deal for French winger Thomas Lemar, with super agent Jorge Mendes involved, it has been claimed in France.

Lemar signed for Spanish La Liga club Atletico Madrid from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco in 2018, but has failed to make his mark under Diego Simeone.

The 24-year-old amassed just 920 minutes of league football last season and has been linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the ongoing transfer window.

According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Premier League club Wolves have opened talks with Atletico Madrid over a deal for the France international.

Super agent Mendes, who maintains a close relationship with both clubs, could play a key role in facilitating the transfer.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton have been linked with a move for Lemar, but have cooled their interest after failing to strike a deal with the La Liga club.

North London outfit Arsenal were also said to be keen on the former Monaco star.

Lemar is eager to move to the Premier League and is claimed to have rejected an approach from FC Porto to play in England.