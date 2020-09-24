Everton are interested in Red Bull Salzburg’s Jerome Onguene and Barcelona’s Jean-Clair Todibo, as they hunt another centre-back, according to The Athletic.

Carlo Ancelotti has won plaudits for his work in the transfer window with the acquisitions of Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez catching the eye.

The experienced Italian tactician is not finished yet though and wants to offload fringe players and make further additions, with a centre-back a priority.

Interest in Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori is claimed to have cooled as Everton assess other options.

Onguene, who turns out for Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg, and Todibo, on the books at Barcelona, are two players under consideration at Goodison Park.

At present neither player is a priority target for Everton, who would prefer to land a centre-back on loan.

Everton have won their opening two Premier League games, while earlier this week thrashed Fleetwood Town 5-2 in the EFL Cup.

Ancelotti’s side are next in action this coming weekend when they head to the capital to take on Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace.