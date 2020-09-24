Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has heaped praise on Everton for their transfer business ahead of the Eagles’ Premier League game against Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Both Crystal Palace and Everton have had a solid start to their Premier League campaigns, bagging six points out of six in their two games so far.

The two sides will now go head to head in their third match of the season at Selhurst Park on Saturday and Eagles boss Hodgson has expressed his admiration for the additions made by the visitors.

Hodgson feels the Merseyside club were unfortunate not to finish higher than they did last term and is also impressed by their business in the transfer market this year.

The 73-year-old is of the view that the additions of Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Rodriguez and Allan have significantly increased Everton’s attacking threat, which is further boosted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

“I thought they were a little bit unlucky last year not to finish higher than they did, because last year they were a good team, too“, Hodgson told a press conference.

“But there’s no doubt that the players that they’ve brought in this year have made a considerable difference.

“And of course, getting [Andre] Gomes back from injury has probably helped as well.

“But I think the signings of Doucoure, Rodriguez and Allan are three excellent signings.

“They’ve added to their attacking threat. Certainly, Calvert-Lewin gets better every year.

“Richarlison, of course, another one who gets better.“

While Ancelotti has bolstered his squad in the transfer window, Hodgson has had significant additions to his team as well in Eberechi Eze and Michy Batshuayi.