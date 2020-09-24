Jesse Lingard has yet to be tempted by any of the clubs that have expressed an interest in signing him, while Manchester United are not aiming to push him out of the door, according to Sky Sports (12:45).

The Red Devils cannot guarantee the 27-year-old a role in the team’s starting eleven and are open to letting him leave before the transfer window closes.

While there have been links with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United are yet to receive an official offer for Lingard for any side.

Although the player’s representatives have held talks with a host of clubs in England and Europe, none of the approaches so far have tempted Lingard.

Manchester United are not looking to push Lingard out of the door and they can extend his contract, which runs out next summer, by another year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are claimed to be keen to make sure Lingard is treated with respect and are happy to let him dictate his next move.

With no concrete offers on the table yet, it remains to be seen where Lingard will be when the transfer window comes to a close next month.