Leeds United will not be making a move to sign Serie A defender Daniele Rugani from Juventus, despite being credited with an interest.

The 26-year-old defender could be sold by Juventus before the transfer window closes as the Bianconeri look to shed a centre-back, despite coach Andrea Pirlo preferring to keep him.

Newcastle United, West Ham, Manchester City and Leeds have all been credited with an interest in the Italy international.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Leeds are not intending to be in the mix for Rugani following the signing of Diego Llorente.

The Whites have just brought in Spanish centre-back Llorente from Real Sociedad.

The addition of the Spanish centre-half will put an end to the Yorkshire-based club’s pursuit of centre-backs in the current transfer window.

Rugani could still find himself playing Premier League football by the time the transfer window slams shut, but he will not be doing so in a white shirt at Elland Road.

Juventus value the centre-back at between €20m and €25m and could be tested with bids for him