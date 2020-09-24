Aston Villa are no closer to landing Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen, but the Bundesliga club do remain open to cashing in on the winger.

It was recently claimed that only small details stand between Rashica and a move to Villa Park, but the transfer saga shows no sign of a resolution yet.

Aston Villa have failed with a bid for Rashica, with Werder Bremen wanting €20m and, according to German magazine Kicker, there has been no movement towards an exit for the 23-year-old.

Werder Bremen remain open to selling Rashica as they see offloading him as a key way to bring in funds in the ongoing window.

The German side are in financial difficulties and selling Rashica would help to ease the burden.

With time left in the transfer window, Werder Bremen are ready to sell if their asking price is met and it remains to be seen if Aston Villa can push a move over the line.

Rashica also has other suitors, but none have yet to agree a fee for his services.

The 24-year-old made 34 appearances across all competitions last term for Werder Bremen, scoring eleven times and providing eight assists.