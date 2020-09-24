Leeds United new boy Diego Llorente has revealed that conversations he had with fellow Spaniard Pablo Hernandez helped him make the decision to leave Spain, and has expressed his delight at also having the company of national team-mate Rodrigo at Elland Road.

Llorente has joined fellow Spaniards Hernandez and Whites summer signing Rodrigo in the Leeds dressing room after signing a four-year deal with the Elland Road club.

The 27-year-old maintained constant contact with club veteran Hernandez during the build-up to his switch from Spanish side Real Sociedad.

✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of defender Diego Llorente from Real Sociedad — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 24, 2020

Llorente revealed that the conversations he had with the 35-year-old about Yorkshire, and Marcelo Bielsa’s squad, played an important factor in him arriving at Elland Road.

“With Pablo, I talked with him a few days ago”, Llorente told BBC Radio Leeds.

“He told [me] about the city, the team and how everything is in the team.

“It was also an important factor for me, this conversation with him.”

The former Real Madrid star, who is reunited with his international team-mate Rodrigo at Leeds, expressed his delight at having familiar company, albeit in a new environment.

“We have played together in the national team.

“He is a very good player.

“He can help the team a lot.

“I am very happy that he is here with me.”

Llorente, who will be plying his trade outside of his home country for the first time in his career, has won five international caps for Spain so far.