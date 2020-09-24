Not everyone at Paris Saint-Germain is convinced about the case for signing Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Wantaway Blues star Bakayoko has attracted the interest of multiple clubs, with Italian giants AC Milan and French champions PSG looking at signing him.

The Frenchman spent the 2018/19 season on loan at AC Milan and wants to return to the San Siro, having already agreed terms to do so.

But PSG sporting director Leonardo has identified him as a target in the current transfer window and is keeping him in mind.

AC Milan’s attempts to sign Bakayoko have come to a stop due to Chelsea’s demands for any deal to come up to €30m with a loan fee and purchase option; they have not ended their interest though and want Chelsea to reduce their financial demands.

PSG though may not make a move for Bakayoko as, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, not everyone at the club is on the same page over the midfielder.

Bakayoko’s qualities do not impress everyone within the technical staff at the club.

PSG’s Leonardo though continues to keep Bakayoko alive as an option as he knows completing the capture of the midfielder could be a simple affair, on the basis of a loan with a purchase option.