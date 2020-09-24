Southampton are showing interest in Toulouse midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, who is also on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar, according to Sky Sports (21:31).

Ralph Hasenhuttl wants a midfielder bringing in before the transfer window closes after losing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harrison Reed and Mario Lemina.

Sangare has emerged as an option for Southampton as the clock ticks on the transfer window, and Toulouse are prepared to let him go for the right price.

He is into the final year of his contract at Toulouse, who have dropped into Ligue 2, and may be on the move before the transfer window slams shut.

Toulouse are looking to earn between €8m and €10m from Sangare’s departure.

Southampton may not be alone if they make a move for the 22-year-old as Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham have been credited with an interest in him.

He has clocked nearly 80 appearances in Ligue 1, despite his tender years, and has been capped at international level by the Ivory Coast.

Toulouse have drawn two and lost two of their opening four Ligue 2 games this season so far.