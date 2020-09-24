Southampton are ready to explore a move to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea if the Blues are willing to let him leave Stamford Bridge on loan, according to The Athletic.

The Saints are desperate to add a central midfielder to their ranks after selling Pierre-Emile Højbjerg to Tottenham Hotspur, while Harrison Reed was sold to Fulham and Mario Lemina joined the Cottagers on loan.

Loftus-Cheek is on Southampton’s radar and they are keeping an eye on what Chelsea choose to do with the player.

If the Chelsea man is made available for loan, Southampton will explore taking him to St Mary’s.

However, Loftus-Cheek currently earns over £100,000 per week at Stamford Bridge and forking out such wages would be an issue for the Saints.

Southampton would need for Chelsea to agree to subsidise a portion of Loftus-Cheek’s pay packet.

Frank Lampard is currently claimed to see Loftus-Cheek as part of his plans for the season, but the situation could change before 5th October.

Southampton have also been linked with Everton midfielder Tom Davies, but there has been no contact between the two clubs over a move for the player.