Inter and Tottenham Hotspur are advancing in talks for Milan Skriniar to move to north London, something which has sent the Italians on the hunt for his replacement.

Tottenham have sold their vision for Skriniar to the player’s agent and the centre-back is happy to make the move to the Premier League if a deal can be done.

Spurs and Inter still have distance between them on their respective valuations of Skriniar, but according to Sky Italia, talks are continuing to advance.

Inter are now looking at Schalke’s centre-back Ozan Kabak as a possible replacement for Skriniar.

Bundesliga giants Schalke are suffering financial issues and could be forced to cash in on Kabak if Inter put in a substantial offer for his services.

Kabak has other admirers, including Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Reds have spent money on Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota though and are not expected to lodge a bid for Kabak.

Inter are looking to bring in cash from selling Skriniar to allocate for incomings and it is unclear how much they might be prepared to pay for the Turkey defender.