Antonio Conte has told Inter’s board that if they can land N’Golo Kante then he will win Serie A with the side this season, according to the Transfer Window Podcast.

Conte has identified the 29-year-old midfielder French midfielder as his top target and has been pushing Inter to take him to Italy.

Inter failed with a bid to sign Kante earlier in the window, but they are expected to return to the negotiating table and hold more talks with Chelsea.

The Serie A giants are waiting to sell one or two of their top players to raise the funds needed to sign the Frenchman and Conte has made a further play to convince the Nerazzurri about the move.

It has been claimed that Conte has promised to end Juventus’ dominance of Italian football and win Serie A this season if Inter can get him Kante.

Inter finished second in the league table last season and are keen to end Juventus’ nine-year reign as champions of Italy.

With Juventus under an inexperienced coach in Andrea Pirlo, Conte and Inter sense an opportunity to reach the summit of Serie A this season.

And the Inter boss has guaranteed the league title to the board if they can take Kante to the San Siro before the transfer window closes on 5th October.