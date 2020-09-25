West Ham United assistant Alan Irvine has revealed that Hammers star Andriy Yarmolenko is pushing for a start against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has started just one Premier League game for the Hammers since November last year, but came off the bench for the London outfit in their two top flight matches in the current season.

However, Yarmolenko started both of West Ham’s EFL Cup games and had a stellar outing against Hull City on Tuesday, scoring a brace while also chipping in with two assists in a 5-1 win.

Irvine revealed that Yarmolenko is pushing for a start in the league and is of the view that the player has grabbed the opportunities that came his way with both hands to catch Hammers boss David Moyes’ eye.

The West Ham assistant lauded the Ukrainian as one of the most talented players he has coached and backed the 30-year-old to pose a serious challenge to current first choice right-winger Jarrod Bowen.

Asked about Yarmolenko, Irvine said in a press conference: “Of course, he’s pushing for a start.

“He’s a really talented player, one of the most talented I’ve worked with.

“He has competition in that position, Jarrod Bowen has done well since he’s come in so it’s a case of Andriy grabbing the chances he gets and he’s certainly done well in the Carabao Cup games.”

Yarmolenko’s stint at West Ham has been blighted by injuries, which have restricted him to making just 34 Premier League appearances so far for the London outfit .