Inter are considering tabling an offer that would come close to Manchester United’s asking price for Chris Smalling in the ongoing transfer window.

Smalling wants to return to Roma after his successful loan last season, but Manchester United have been adamant about getting the best deal possible for him.

Roma have so far not come close to what Manchester United want and their last offer was believed to be half of the Red Devils’ €20m asking price for the defender.

The Serie A giants are considering tabling another bid, but it has been claimed that Inter are now preparing to outgun Roma for Smalling.

Antonio Conte has an interest in the 30-year-old centre-back as well and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are weighing up making a bid close to Manchester United’s demands.

It has been claimed that Inter are mulling over putting in a bid of around €18m, payable over three instalments.

It is more than Roma have offered thus far and the figure is close to Manchester United’s demands.

Inter and Manchester United also have a good working relationship with each other that has seen the Nerazzurri sign Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young and Alexis Sanchez in the last year.

Smalling has been training away from the first team and is reportedly ready to consider other offers if Roma fail to muster the funds needed to sign him.