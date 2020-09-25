Barcelona are holding talks to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko, potentially on a loan deal, from Manchester City, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Catalan giants recently let Luis Suarez move to Atletico Madrid as they look to bring down their wage bill, but they still want to provide new coach Ronald Koeman with additions.

Barcelona are keen on Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, but have been unable to reach an agreement to sign him and could wait until next summer when he will be a free agent.

Now, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, they want to take Zinchenko to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have opened talks with Manchester City in a bid to sign Zinchenko, with a potential season-long loan on the cards.

It is unclear whether Barcelona would be looking to insert a purchase option into the agreement for the Ukraine international.

Zinchenko made 19 appearances in the Premier League for Manchester City over the course of last season, as well as being handed outings in the Champions League, EFL Cup and the FA Cup.

The 23-year-old may be tempted by the prospect of playing his football in Spain with Barcelona for a year.