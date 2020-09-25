Leeds United are in the lead in the chase for Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, despite the player having interest from several other clubs, including Roma.

Udinese are ready to let De Paul leave before the transfer window closes if they achieve their asking price, which is claimed to be between €35m and €40m, and his agent has told Inside Futbol his client could move.

Roma still hold an interest in De Paul, along with other clubs, but according to Italian outlet LAROMA24.IT, Leeds remain in the lead in the chase.

The Whites are reluctant to meet Udinese’s asking price, but may have done more legwork on a deal than their competitors and could pull the trigger on a bid at any time.

Udinese have not opened up to loaning De Paul with a right to buy and continue to want to sell him on a permanent transfer.

It is claimed that the coming days could be crucial to deciding De Paul’s future.

Udinese are snapping up Roberto Pereyra from Watford and it has been suggested that he will be De Paul’s replacement.

De Paul arrived in Italy in 2016, following a spell at La Liga giants Valencia.