Leeds United have yet to put in a formal offer for Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Elland Road outfit are keen on landing the Argentine midfielder, but have so far been reluctant to meet Udinese’s asking price for his services.

Udinese are looking for between €35m and €40m to let De Paul move on before the transfer window slams shut on 5th October.

Leeds have yet to put in a formal proposal for De Paul, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, with the only concrete offer coming from Russia.

It is claimed that Russian giants Zenit have offered under €30m for De Paul.

Udinese have told Zenit to go up to €40m and the Russian side are currently looking at other options due to the Serie A club’s demands.

With the clock ticking on the transfer window, all eyes will be on whether Udinese do adopt a flexible approach to letting De Paul depart.

The midfielder’s agent told Inside Futbol recently that a move away from Udinese is a possibility for his client, who also has interest from Roma.