The Elland Road outfit are keen on landing the Argentine midfielder, but have so far been reluctant to meet Udinese’s asking price for his services.
Udinese are looking for between €35m and €40m to let De Paul move on before the transfer window slams shut on 5th October.
Leeds have yet to put in a formal proposal for De Paul, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, with the only concrete offer coming from Russia.
It is claimed that Russian giants Zenit have offered under €30m for De Paul.
Udinese have told Zenit to go up to €40m and the Russian side are currently looking at other options due to the Serie A club’s demands.
With the clock ticking on the transfer window, all eyes will be on whether Udinese do adopt a flexible approach to letting De Paul depart.
The midfielder’s agent told Inside Futbol recently that a move away from Udinese is a possibility for his client, who also has interest from Roma.