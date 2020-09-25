Leicester City have gone in with an offer in excess of £30m for West Ham United target James Tarkowski, according to the Daily Telegraph.

West Ham have failed with multiple offers for Tarkowski in the transfer window and now Leicester are attempting to work out a deal with Burnley for the centre-back.

It is claimed that Tarkowski is keen on making the move to the King Power Stadium if terms can be agreed between the clubs.

Burnley want £50m in order to sanction Tarkowski’s departure from Turf Moor, but Leicester are hoping the Clarets will accept the changed football landscape and agree to a compromise deal.

If Leicester can agree a deal for Tarkowski, it remains to be seen if West Ham also return to the negotiating table to rival the Foxes for his signature.

Both Leicester and West Ham have also been trying to land Saint-Etienne centre-back Wesley Fofana.

Saint-Etienne do not want to lose their highly rated defender and have so far stood firm in the face of big money offers from the two Premier League clubs.

The French club’s boss Claude Puel has stressed the importance of keeping hold of Fofana.