Manchester City are in advanced talks with Benfica over a deal to sign Ruben Dias, who is also on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

Spurs are holding talks with Inter to sign Milan Skriniar, but are some distance away from agreeing a deal and view Dias as a potential alternative target.

Benfica do not want to sell Dias in the ongoing transfer window, but the Portuguese club could have had their stance changed by Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side are now in advanced talks with Benfica to sign Dias, according to Portuguese sports daily Record.

While no agreement has yet been reached, it is claimed to be on the cards and will see Manchester City do the deal for between €60m and €65m.

Nicolas Otamendi will also head to Benfica as part of the agreement; he previously played in Portugal for FC Porto.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham will try to become involved in the chase for Dias or continue to persist with a swoop for Skriniar.

Dias has impressed at Benfica and could be set to test himself in the Premier League this season.