Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has left the door open for more fresh faces to arrive at Elland Road before the transfer window closes.

The Whites have so far bought in Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Rodrigo to the first team, along with no less than five signings for their youth ranks.

The current transfer window will close on 5th October and Leeds still have unfinished business in the transfer talent pool, according to the Argentine.

Bielsa admitted that his team are still on the prowl for new additions to his squad before the transfer window closes, but believes Leeds have the quality to hold their own even if further signings are not made.

Asked if there will be more incomings, Bielsa told a press conference: “There is likely to be a couple of incorporations into the team.

“But if they do not come, we will adapt.”

The Leeds boss also revealed that his team are open to letting young midfielder Robbie Gotts leave on loan this summer, but promised that he will be in contention for a spot in the first team if any such move fails to materialise.

“If a good opportunity comes for Gotts to go out on loan we will help to make this happen.

“If he stays, he will be in contention to play.

“Very valuable player for us.

“It’s very difficult to affirm what I said as he has played so little in the first team.

“It is true I have big respect for his ability”

Having already bolstered their attack and defence, Leeds are looking to bring in midfielders, but will need to tie up all their signings quickly with the clock ticking down on the transfer window.