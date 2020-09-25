Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that in a very short period of time Mikel Arteta has proven to be an exceptional manager for Arsenal.

Arteta finished off last season on a positive note with an FA Cup win, which won him his first trophy as Arsenal manager but also got his team into the Europa League.

The positive mood around Arsenal has followed them into the new season as well with the Gunners winning their first two league games and the new signings seen to be bedding in nicely.

The Gunners have looked more resilient and tactically astute under Arteta, which has seen them beat teams such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in recent months.

Klopp’s Liverpool will take on Arsenal this weekend and the Reds manager admits that there is something exceptional about the way Arteta manages to set up his team to play.

He believes the Spaniard has completely changed the mood in and around Arsenal over the last few months.

Klopp said in a press conference: “He has shown in a short period of time that he seems to be an exceptional football manager.

“The structure of the team he sets up is exceptional – the balance between offence and defence is really good.

“He has changed the whole mood there.”

The last time the two teams met, Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties in the FA Community Shield last month.