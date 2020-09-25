Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has indicated that the club need to move on a few players before they can bring in more new signings in the final ten days of the transfer window.

Ahead of the start of the season, Newcastle did business to sign Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis, Ryan Fraser and Jeff Hendrick to improve the squad.

Newcastle beat off competition from several clubs for the signatures of Wilson and Lewis and the new signings have made an impact on the pitch already.

Bruce admits that the club are still in the market for more players and believes Newcastle will make a move if opportunities present themselves before the window closes on 5th October.

But the Newcastle manager did concede that before signing more players, the club will need to move out a few players in the final stretch of the transfer window.

Asked if there will be more incomings, Bruce said in a press conference: “I said two weeks ago never say never.

“We will see.

“If there’s something that can improve us we will always be active.

“There are one or two that need to leave the building.”

DeAndre Yedlin is one of a number of players Newcastle are looking to move in the final ten days of the transfer window.