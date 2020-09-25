Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp is eyeing nothing short of victory for the Blades when they host Yorkshire rivals Leeds United this weekend.

Chris Wilder’s men have had a poor start to their 2020/21 campaign, losing both their Premier League games against Wolves and Aston Villa, respectively.

Sheffield United are now set to host Yorkshire rivals Leeds in their third league game of the season and Blades captain Sharp has set his eyes on bagging the three points.

Despite losing both their league matches so far, the 34-year-old does not want Sheffield United to expect anything less than a win against their derby rivals.

“Huge game, at home“, Sharp told a press conference.

“Don’t know what the betting companies say but we are expected to win in my book.“

Sharp went on to admit that the Blades have not done well enough in their opening games, but pointed out that winning their next two matches would place them in a better position than they were at this stage last term.

“We’ve done okay in the first two games but it’s not good enough“, Sharp said.

“But if we win the next two it’s more points after four than this stage last season.“

Leeds won their first game of the season against Fulham last weekend and go to Bramall Lane with the intention of taking their points tally to six.