Arsenal are unlikely to have the funds to sign both Lyon’s Houssem Aouar and Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey in the ongoing transfer window.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to elevate his midfield to another level before the transfer window slams shut an hour before midnight on 5th October.

The club are looking to offload Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi, while bringing in reinforcements in the final days of the transfer window.

Aouar has been identified as a top target and the Gunners have a contractual agreement in place with the French midfielder.

Arsenal are also chasing Thomas, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they are unlikely to have the funds to do both deals.

Lyon are prepared to sell the midfielder, but not at the €35m the north London club have offered at the moment.

The Ligue 1 giants are looking for around €60m before agreeing to let the midfielder go in the ongoing transfer window.

Atletico Madrid have also made it clear that they will not be negotiating a transfer fee for Thomas and Arsenal would have to trigger his €50m buy-out clause.

Despite the possible sales of Torreira and Guendouzi, Arsenal will not have the funds to sign both Aouar and Thomas before the window closes.