Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has revealed that his team are on the prowl for more additions to their attacking department and midfield before the transfer window slams shut.

The Lions have so far bought in Matty Cash, Emiliano Martinez, Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore this summer as they look to thrive in their second consecutive campaign in the Premier League after avoiding relegation on the last day of last season.

The transfer deadline on 5th October is looming ever closer and Aston Villa are in the market for additional recruits.

Striker Ally Samatta has left the Midlands on a season-long loan deal to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Smith is one man short in the attacking department.

The Villa boss revealed that his team are still looking at the transfer talent pool to bring in a new forward, while stressing that a midfielder is also on top of his team’s transfer wish list.

Asked about further transfers, Smith said in a press conference: “We are always looking.

“We are probably one short in the squad at the moment.

“With Ally going, we are looking at the forward line, but also midfield.”

Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica is the Lions top target, but they are yet to return to the table with a new bid for the player having seen their initial bid knocked back by the Bundesliga outfit.