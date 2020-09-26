Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have started the new season well, picking up six points from their opening two league games.

The Italian tactician will be targeting another three-point haul this afternoon, but opponents Crystal Palace have also won their two league fixtures.

Ancelotti remains without defensive duo Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite, while midfielder Fabian Delph is short of match fitness.

The Everton boss keeps faith with Jordan Pickford in goal, while at full-back he selects Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne.

In central defence, Michael Keane slots in alongside Yerry Mina.

Ancelotti goes for a midfield of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan, while Andre Gomes is also picked. James Rodriguez will look to support Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Ancelotti needs to shake things up then he has a bench full of options, including Moise Kean and Bernard.

Everton Team vs Crystal Palace

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Doucoure, Gomes, Allan, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Lossl, Kenny, Sigurdsson, Davies, Bernard, Iwobi, Kean