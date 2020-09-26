Union Berlin sporting director Oliver Runhart is unwilling to confirm that Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is to join the club on a loan deal.

Karius is down the pecking order of shot-stoppers at Liverpool and recently ended a loan spell in Turkey at Besiktas.

It has been claimed he is close to returning to his homeland on a loan deal to Union Berlin, as he looks to play regular football over the course of the season.

However, Union Berlin sporting director Runhart is not willing to confirm that the deal for Karius to come is done.

Runhart was quoted as saying when asked by German broadcaster Sport1: “This is a possible new addition.”

Karius is soon expected to fly to Berlin to undergo a medical with Union Berlin, which could happen as early as next week.

Liverpool are tipped to pick up a major portion of the goalkeeper’s salary during his loan spell at the Bundesliga club.

Karius’ girlfriend, German model Sophia Thomalla, lives in Berlin and he goalkeeper is claimed to have snubbed interest from Wolves, Celta Vigo and Montpellier for Union Berlin.