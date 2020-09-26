Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger’s salary demands are stumbling block for AC Milan, who are interested in signing him.

Rudiger has been reduced to being the fifth choice centre-back at Chelsea this season and has been left out of their matchday squads in the last two games.

The German wants to leave Chelsea before the transfer deadline on 5th October and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly in talks with the Blues over signing him.

Rudiger has also been offered to teams in Italy and AC Milan are considering signing the former Roma man, but they are facing a major issue in doing the deal.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the centre-back’s salary demands are too high for AC Milan to sign him at the moment.

The 27-year-old earns around €4.5m per season and for the moment AC Milan cannot afford to add that amount to their wage bill.

If the defender agrees to take a pay cut, AC Milan could make a move to take him away from Chelsea in the final stretch of the transfer window.

For the moment, PSG seem to be his likely destination, but the French champions want to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

Chelsea would prefer to sell him and the two clubs are in talks to assess the potential of doing a deal.