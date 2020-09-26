Fixture: Brighton vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Brighton away at the Amex Stadium this afternoon.

The Premier League giants lost their first league game of the season at home to Crystal Palace last weekend and are desperate to put things right against Brighton.

Solskjaer has reinstated Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the right-back role and continued to keep faith with Victor Lindelof, who struggled against Crystal Palace last weekend, and kept him in the back four.

Donny van de Beek’s impressive showing the EFL Cup has not earned him a place in the starting eleven yet and Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba will form the midfield two, with Bruno Fernandes playing behind the front three.

Mason Greenwood has returned to the starting eleven as well and he will form the front three alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Van de Beek, Fred, Jesse Lingard, Eric Bailly and Scott McTominay are some of the options Manchester United have on the bench today at Brighton.

Manchester United Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Matic, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial

Substitutes: Henderson, Fosu-Mensah, Fred, Lingard, McTominay, Van de Beek