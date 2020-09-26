Former Liverpool star David Thompson is of the view that Reds winger Xherdan Shaqiri is poised to move on from Anfield to a decent team soon

The Swiss international has been on the books at Anfield since the summer of 2018 after arriving on Merseyside from Stoke City.

Shaqiri has found it hard to hold down a place in Reds boss Jurgen Klopp’s starting line-up, but the 28-year-old started against Lincoln City on Thursday in the EFL Cup and starred in the Reds 7-2 win, whipping in a free-kick.

Liverpool are open to letting Shaqiri leave Anfield before the current transfer window closes and Thompson is of the view that the winger is poised to get a move to a decent team soon.

The ex-Reds star lauded Shaqiri’s performance in the cup game highlighting the Swiss international’s attitude and approach to representing the club with purpose at every opportunity presented to him.

Thompson wrote on Twitter: “How good was Shaqiri the other night?

“Set pieces were unreal and his passing is amazing, great goal and a great attitude, was the star man for me.

“Can see him getting a move to a decent team soon.

“Another great Michael Edwards [Liverpool sporting director] signing”

Shaqiri is yet to make a Premier League matchday squad for Liverpool this season and will hope that his performance on Thursday has given Klopp food for thought over including him in the next league squad.