Former Everton striker Jermaine Beckford believes Carlo Ancelotti’s management has played a massive role in Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s development.

A 2-1 win over Crystal Palace preserved Everton’s 100 per cent start to the league campaign on Saturday, with three wins from their opening three games of the Premier League season.

Calvert-Lewin again got on the scoresheet for the Toffees and has taken his tally for the season to five goals in the first three league games of the campaign.

He has established himself as the first-choice number 9 in the Everton side and his development under Ancelotti since last season has been remarkable.

Beckford feels the Everton manager’s role cannot be underestimated in helping the striker to understand what he needs to play as a number 9 and Ancelotti has added the players to the squad who are good enough to feed balls to Calvert-Lewin.

The former striker said on the BBC’s Final Score programme: “[Calvert-Lewin’s form] is mainly down to Carlo Ancelotti’s management.

“The way he has set him up and told him how to play and where to play – he is preserving a lot of energy rather than wasting it.

“He is staying central in the box, where he is very dangerous.

“Everton have great players now who can get the ball to him and he’s just prolific at the moment.”

Everton will be hoping that Calvert-Lewin can continue his momentum over the coming months as they look to make progress in Ancelotti’s first full season in charge.