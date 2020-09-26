Celtic target Mitchel Bakker has insisted that he is focused on staying at Paris Saint-Germain and is determined to fight for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s team.

The French champions snapped up the Netherlands Under-19 star from Ajax in 2019, but he has made just eight senior appearances for the club thus far.

Scottish giants Celtic are keen on the the 20-year-old defender and have already seen an offer for his services rejected in the ongoing transfer window.

Bakker insists he is not intending to leave PSG in the current transfer window and is ready to challenge for a regular spot in PSG coach Tuchel’s starting line-up.

The 20-year-old stressed that he has always been happy at the Parc des Princes and is focused on improving his game and gaining his coach’s trust at the moment.

Asked about exit rumours surrounding him, Bakker was quoted as saying by French magazine Le 10 Sport: “I saw the rumours in the newspapers, but I don’t want to leave.

“I want to stay here and I am very happy.

“From day one I feel good here.

“Of course, I will have to increase my level of play, but I am ready to play in this left-back position.

“I will fight to do whatever it takes. “

PSG first-choice left-back Juan Bernat is sidelined with a long-term injury and Bakker played the whole 90-minutes against Nice in the Ligue 1 last weekend.